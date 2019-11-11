Watch Rachier dancing to Gor Mahia’s demolition of hapless Leopards

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier couldn’t resist shaking a leg after watching his team demolish AFC Leopards at the weekend.

The Kenyan champions thrashed the old enemy 4-1 in a one-sided Mashemeji derby on Sunday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, an outcome that left Rachier visibly pleased.

RACHIER DANCE

Dressed in a pair of fitting jeans, a matching shirt, and cap, the 70-year-old rolled back the years as he danced to a Ohangla tune at the stadium’s VIP section.

The dance lasts a full minute as captured on a trending video with Rachier, who has been chairman of the popular club the last decade, savouring the moment.

The celebration is a welcome, albeit temporary, break for Rachier as Gor Mahia have fallen on tough economic times since the abrupt withdrawal of sponsors SportPesa.

LEAGUE LEADERS

The betting firm’s exit left a Sh65 million hole in the club’s annual budget.

Since then, the club’s players have gone for three months without pay and the club has also been struggling to honour continental matches, often turning to the government for help.

The weekend result hoisted K’Ogalo to the summit of the 18-team league standings after seven rounds of matches with the club on course to win a fourth title on the trot.