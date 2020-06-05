Watch out, we are coming for your title, Homeboyz midfielder Ali Bhai warns Gor

Kakamega Homeboyz attacking midfielder Ali Bhai says the team will be among the top contenders for the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title in the near future.

The midfielder says his side has all it takes to rival Gor Mahia and Tusker who have dominated KPL in the last decade.

GOR MAHIA’S DOMINANCE

“Kakamega Homeboyz has now transformed from a mid-table team to one of the best performing teams in KPL. We have shown that we can end the dominance of Gor Mahia and Tusker in the league,” Bhai told Nairobi News.

Bhai added that the team has proved this season that it can do well and dislodge big teams in the league by wining many tough a way matches.

The 32-year-old former Western Stima midfielder also says his team was sure of bagging this season’s title before coronavirus pandemic hit the country and led to suspension of of all sporting activities.

“We have come of age, shall keep focus and I’m sure we would have bagged this season’s trophy if this pandemic had not befallen us,” Bhai said.

Gor Mahia has won the league for the last three consecutive seasons while Tusker last won it in 2016.

Kakamega Homeboyz has however performed well this season and remain second on the log on 47 points after 22 rounds of matches.

TITLE CONTENDERS

Gor Mahia top the standings on 54 points after taking to the pitch 23 times with the fate of this season still unknown since KPL is yet to give a way forward.

It is this stellar performance that has made Bhai to believe that Kakamega Homeboyz is establishing itself as one of the KPL giants from Western Kenya.

“With team work, dedication and input of our coach and technical bench, we are sure of making a huge progress in future by winning the league and other domestic cups,” he added.

Bhai stole the show on January 12, 2020 by scoring the winning goal for Homeboyz beat Gor Mahia 2-1 during a second leg match at the refurbished Bukhungu Stadium.

This season he has so far scored four goals for Homeboyz which he joined in 2018 after a short stint with Bandari. He also played for Western Stima under the late Henry Omino from 2009-2016.

His partnership with veteran striker Allan Wanga and Shami Kibwana has been instrumental in winning tough matches for the Kakamega based side.