Watch Ingwe supporters beating up rival fan after loss to Posta Rangers – VIDEO

AFC Leopards, just like other teams in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) are having a hard time, mostly due to the financial mess the league has found itself in following the exit of gaming giant SportPesa who were the official title sponsors of the league and the club as well.

Coach Andre Casa Mbungo ditched the club over non-payment of salaries and allowances while experienced midfielder Whyvonne Isuza also recently joined moneybags Wazito.

Ingwe have put a brave face though and continue to honor their league matches.

A last minute Francis Nambute goal on Wednesday however denied the team a point at the Machakos Stadium in what was a very entertaining game, the mailmen picking all the maximum points after a 2-1 hard fought win.

Hundreds of Ingwe fans who had travelled all the way to Machakos to watch the game were left disappointed with the final outcome.

Immediately after the game a fight broke out with a fan, among the less than ten who were supporting Posta Rangers on the terraces.

BLOWS AND KICKS

The unlucky man fell victim of blows and kicks from a section of the Ingwe fans and some officials.

They accused him of abusing and throwing a stone at Ingwe defender Collins Shivachi after the match.

“This guy deserves to beaten. He was consistently abusing our players during the match and even threw a stone towards Shivachi after the game. We are very angry right now and don’t need any triggers that could force us to misbehave like what this guy has done,” an irate Leopards fan was heard lamenting as the brawl persisted.

AFC Leopards stand-in coach Anthony Kimani cut a desolate figure after the match but lauded his players for their effort.

“We did all we could to at least pick a point from the game but Posta scored a stoppage time winner and there’s little we could do to come back. It is a bitter loss but we will pick the lessons and fight hard in the upcoming matches,” Kimani said.