Wasteful Olunga rues Kenya’s missed chances in home defeat to Mozambique

Michael Olunga has rued Kenya’s missed chances during a 1-0 home loss to Mozambique in an international friendly match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Sunday.

Portuguese based forward Canhambe Amancio pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the box in the 68th minute and went past a number of players in skillful fashion, before slotting home the ball for the visitors’ match winner.

Unlike the Nacional de Madiera attacker, Olunga missed four clear chances in this game, three of those in the opening 20-minutes, as Harambee Stars lost a crucial build-up match before the start of the 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualification matches in November.

“We should have won. But there are some things you cannot explain. It wasn’t our day and we have to look up and be ready for the next assignment,” explained Olunga, who is based in Japan.

Substitutes Jesse Were, Duke Abuya and Whyvonne Isuza were also wasteful, failing to score with only the goalkeeper to beat late on in the game.

“It was a good game for both teams but the day belongs to Mozambique because each player fights in very hard conditions and we have to wait for the opportune moment to kill the opponent,” explained Amancio.

This result leaves new Kenya coach Francis Kimanzi waiting for his first win in his third stint after taking charge of two matches.

Harambee Stars drew 1-1 with Uganda in another international friendly played in Nairobi in September.

Kenya’s next assignments are two 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers at home to Togo and away to Egypt in November.