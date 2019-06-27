Wanyama’s future at Tottenham under threat; because of this player

France's midfielder Tanguy Ndombele arrives at the French national football team training base in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on May 29, 2019 as part of the team's preparation for the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying Group H matches against Turkey and Andorra. AFP PHOTO

Tottenham Hotspur has cleared the way for Victor Wanyama to leave the club after shaking hands on a deal to sign his replacement.

The London club are hoping to finalise the signing of French midfielder Tanquy Ndombele by the end of this week in what is expected to be a club-record fee.

Spurs are in advanced negotiations with Lyon midfielder in a deal worth around Sh8.5 billion.

WANYAMA’S CONTRACT

The 22-year-old plays in the same position as the Harambee Stars captain and has been a long-term target for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Logically, there is little chance Tottenham could spend such a huge outlay on a defensive midfielder and then retain Wanyama who has a year left on his contract and is currently valued at about Sh 1 billion.

POSSIBLE DESTINATIONS

Ndombele is understood to have already visited Spurs’s impressive training ground and is expected to pen a five-year deal.

Wanyama is currently on international duty at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt but has struggled at Tottenham in the last two seasons, chiefly due to niggling injuries.

Close sources claim he is open to a move, with Inter Milan, Everton and West Ham having shown interest in signing him in recent times.