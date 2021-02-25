Join our Telegram Channel
Wanyama’s club coach resigns

By Nahashon Musungu February 25th, 2021 1 min read

Thierry Henry has resigned as coach of Montreal in Major League Soccer (MLS) after one season on Thursday, citing family reasons.

The 43-year-old former World Cup champion with France became Montreal’s coach in November 2019.

His team had eight wins, 13 losses, and two draws in the pandemic-shortened season, finishing in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

Montreal lost to New England 2-1 in the postseason play-in round, its first playoff appearance since 2016.

Henry said he is returning to London to see his children.

But he has been linked with a move to English Championship side Bournemouth.

Henry, who’s previously also coached French side Monaco, signed Wanyama at Montreal in March.

And in a recent interview on Radull Live, Wanyama described Henry as a tough manager ‘who understands the game’ and improves his players’ personality.

