Wanyama splashes Sh2m to fly family to Madrid to watch him play UEFA final

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek (L) vies with Tottenham's Victor Wanyama during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match at the the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, on May 8, 2019. PHOTO | AFP

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is flying his family to Spain to watch Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final.

Wanyama’s Tottenham Hotspurs will face their English rivals Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Estadio in Madrid, home to Spanish LaLiga side Atletico Madrid.

Wanyama will potentially go against African duo Mohammed Salah, Saidio Mane and of course Divock Origi, son of former Harambee Stars striker Mike Okoth

Nairobi News understands Wanyama has sanctioned his club Tottenham to invite six members of his family – including his mum.

The trip could set him back about Sh2 million.

Wanyama’s family departs Nairobi via his London base on Monday.

They will be among the 67,000 fans at the venue watching Wanyama in what undoubtedly is the most important game in the 28-year old’s football career.

This will not be the first that that the Wanyamas will be touring Madrid for a UEFA Champions League final.

In 2011, Wanyama’s elder brother Macdonald Mariga – then an Inter Milan player – invited his family, Wanyama included, to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium to watch him in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Jose Mourinho’s Inter won that game 2-0 and were crowned European champions.

Mariga was handed the winners medal despite being consigned to the bench f.

Mariga remains the only East African player to win the cup. Nine years later, can Wanyama double that tally?