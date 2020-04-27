Wanyama shares his early struggles to adapt in Europe

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has revealed how he struggled to fit into the European way of playing football when he made his initial move from Kenya.

Wanyama moved to Swedish side Helsingborgs IF in 2007 and he says he found football there to be quite fast compared to what he was used to in Kenya.

“The pitches there are well-manicured – the players and ball moved way faster. I was used to bumpy pitches in Kenya and I had to adjust. Luckily enough, I moved there while I was still young and I got used to playing football the European way,” Wanyama said in an online video interview with Sports Marketer Bramwel Karamoja.

He also revealed how he enjoyed playing for the Scottish side Celtic FC.

“Celtic is more than a club – they are a family. They support their players in and out of football and you feel loved. I had a great time there, winning back-to-back titles and I will forever cherish the moments,” he said.

Wanyama moved to Canadian side Montreal Impact earlier this year from English Premier League (EPL) side Tottenham Hotspur, a decision he says he made for his happiness.

“I had a very bad knee injury during my last two seasons at Spurs but I really worked hard to overcome it. I was very patient and that is why I was disappointed when I could not get enough playtime even after recovering. If I don’t play I am not happy and that is why I had to force my way out – I was losing my happiness and had to go where I would play regularly,” he said.

Wanyama says he has settled and enjoying life in Montreal, as the city is “just like any other European city.”