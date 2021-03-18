Wanyama set to be named Montreal captain





Victor Wanyama is poised to be named Montreal Impact captain ahead of the 2021 MLS league season.

Impact need a new leader of the team following the departure of Jukka Raitala to Minnesota United in January. A number of senior players also quit the team alongside coach Thierry Henry and reports indicate Wanyama, who also is the captain of the Kenya national team, could be handed the armband.

The Canadian side already announced Wilfred Nancy as the new coach.

“It’s a good challenge. I’m looking forward to being a leader on this team. Hopefully, everything will go well (this season),” Wanyama is quoted by the Herald.

Wanyama also exuded confidence his side might improve on the 9th place finish attained in the 16-team league standings last season.

“We know we have a lot of (new) guys that have come in. I think it will be an interesting season. We have young players. New players that have come in. Hopefully, we’ll work as hard as we’re working now. If we’re able to implement what we’re doing now, in the games, I think we’ll be in a very good place.

“On the pitch, I’ll lead by example. Make sure I do what the coach wants. Off the pitch, I’ll try and guide the young players to stay on their feet … focus on their football and their careers; make sure there’s nothing that’s bothering them (so) they’re able to concentrate and give their best,” he added.

Montreal will commence the MLS season with a game against Toronto on 17th April 2021.