Wanyama seals Montreal win in stoppage time
Victor Wanyama squeezed home a late penalty to aid CF Montreal to pick up a 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls at Saputo Stadium on Saturday night.
The match was filled with drama at the end when Carlos Miguel Coronel saved two penalties in stoppage time.
But then, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) offered Montreal the chance to take the same penalty three times as the Brazilian keeper was deemed to have stepped off his line before the ball was kicked.
Mason Toye had the first two penalties saved before the opportunity was shifted to the Harambee Stars captain.
Wanyama, making a return after sitting out of the previous match owing to suspension, took the third attempt and beat Coronel in the 98th minute to aid his side snap a five-match winless run.
This was after Patryk Klimala had given the visitors the lead on the stroke of half-time with a penalty of his own before Nigeria’s Sunusi Ibrahim leveled the score midway through the second half.
A penalty was taken three times at CF Montreal vs New York Red Bulls with the match 1-1 in added time.
1st Saved. VAR rules encroachment
2nd Saved. VAR rules encroachment
3rd Victor Wanyama steps up and scores
FT CF Montreal 2-1 New York Red Bulls pic.twitter.com/RwHjQqt1wv
— Elijah Kyama (@ElijahKyama) August 15, 2021