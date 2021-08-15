Wanyama seals Montreal win in stoppage time

Victor Wanyama of Montreal Impact in action against New England Revolution in an MLS Is Back Tournament game. PHOTO | COURTESY

Victor Wanyama squeezed home a late penalty to aid CF Montreal to pick up a 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls at Saputo Stadium on Saturday night.

The match was filled with drama at the end when Carlos Miguel Coronel saved two penalties in stoppage time.

But then, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) offered Montreal the chance to take the same penalty three times as the Brazilian keeper was deemed to have stepped off his line before the ball was kicked.

Mason Toye had the first two penalties saved before the opportunity was shifted to the Harambee Stars captain.

Wanyama, making a return after sitting out of the previous match owing to suspension, took the third attempt and beat Coronel in the 98th minute to aid his side snap a five-match winless run.

This was after Patryk Klimala had given the visitors the lead on the stroke of half-time with a penalty of his own before Nigeria’s Sunusi Ibrahim leveled the score midway through the second half.