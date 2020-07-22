Wanyama praised as construction works at his academy progress





The ongoing construction works at Victor Wanyama Academy in Nambale, Busia county have caught the attention of the area Member of Parliament Sakwa Bunyasi.

The academy is one of the maiden projects of the Victor Wanyama Foundation. It aims at nurturing artistic and sporting talents of students while at the same time providing a pathway for academic excellence.

Bunyasi, in a statement to the press, heaped praises on the Kenyan international who currently features for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Montreal Impact.

“We as a Nambale Community appreciate the initiative by a renown football player Victor Wanyama for choosing Nambale Constituency as the spot for the Victor Wanyama Foundation and academy, whose groundbreaking and construction works are already ongoing in our constituency,” Bunyasi said.

“As a Constituency, we are convinced that this will help nurture, build and protect the talents of our young men and women interested in the sporting career. On behalf of the Nambale community and leadership, we commit to partnering with this institution to see to it that the goals it envisions are attained,” the MP further said.

The academy plans to have a national outlook in tandem with its growth and it targets youths aged 11 years and above from all over the country.

It is situated on 20 acres piece of land and aims to revolutionize sports training and education in the country while providing key sporting infrastructure to the country.