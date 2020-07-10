Wanyama opens up on lock down period in Canada

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama says the lockdown period in Canada, where he is currently based, was a ‘tough’ period for him.

The 28-year-old transferred to the Major Soccer League (MLS) in March this year after ending a six-year stint in the English Premier League.

But he featured in only one game for his new club, a loss against Mexico’s Olimpia in the Concacaf Champions League on March 11, before football activities were halted worldwide following the coronavirus outbreak.

“It was a really tough period for me, joining a new club and then everything just went wrong with the pandemic hitting the world,” he told MLS official website.

“I came here looking to play because I have been on the sidelines for sometimes. Then I have to train and sit without playing competitively for four months. Thankfully we are getting back to action.”

“The former Tottenham midfielder is set to make his domestic debut against New England Revolution on Thursday and he asserts that he doesn’t feel any pressure to perform at his new workstation.

“I’ve nothing to prove. I just want to try and help my team, try and give my best in every game I play and the rest we’ll see where we can be.”

“I don’t have pressure or anything. I just want to go out there and enjoy myself, play football, make sure I help my teammates and do my job.”

Impact is among 25 teams participating in the MLS is Back tournament, which is a one-off competition to mark the league’s return to action from the Covid-19 pandemic has also backed his new team to come good on the pitch.

“I think we have a good young group, technically we have a lot of good players all over the pitch. It’s just a matter of time (before) we all click together and we can surprise many,” the former Southampton midfielder said.