Wanyama now asks DCI to investigate ‘sex-for-cash’ video





Victor Wanyama appears to have made good his threat to institute legal proceedings against a Kenyan socialite who claims she had a sexual relationship with him in exchange for money.

Nairobi News has established the Harambee Stars captain has requested the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the woman in question for producing what he says is an ‘insulting’ video.

“We hereby request for investigations into this insulting video with the view of protecting the good name of our client against the malicious and offending claims,” a letter from the footballer’s lawyer and addressed to DCI director George Kinoti reads in part.

In the said video, the woman, who says she is 19, names Wanyama among several Kenyan celebrities, she claims to have had sex with.

She also claims that the midfielder, who plies his trade with MLS side Montreal Impact, paid her Sh700,000 for services rendered.

“Our client reiterates that the said woman is unknown to him having only heard of her via the defamatory video. The insulting remarks made by the woman in the video are not only false and malicious but are likely to have an impact in our client’s good name and standing in the society, both in Kenya and internationally,” Wanyama’s lawyer further states.

The socialite, who goes by the name Shakila, has in the meantime reportedly not only stood by her claims but also dared Wanyama to a legal battle.