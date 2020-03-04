Wanyama leaves Spurs, joins MLS side Montreal Impact

Victor Wanyama’s seven-year tenure in the English Premier League has come to an end.

On Tuesday night, Tottenham Hotspur confirmed they had sold the Harambee Stars captain to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Montreal Impact.

“We wish Victor all the best in the future,” the London side stated in a brief statement.

The player also confirmed the development.

The Lion is coming to @MLS 🦁,I’m really happy to join an exciting club like @impactmontreal I believe the Saputo family ,@ThierryHenry and the management at @impactmontreal have a great plan in place and I hope I can make a great contribution to the success of this project .🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/GU4Kc2Dofm — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) March 4, 2020

Montreal Impact is based in Canada but competes in the USA-top flight football (referred to as soccer) league.

The club is managed by former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry whom Wanyama explained was instrumental to his decision to join the team.

“He (Henry) has always been a player that I admired and I am really happy to get the opportunity to work with him,” Wanyama told his new club’s official website.

“I arrived here last night (Monday) and I am surprised that there is snow everywhere. The MLS is a good league and several good players have come here in the past. I always wanted to come and play here one day and I aim to help the club improve,” Wanyama said.

INJURIES

The defensive midfield has been handed the number 2 shirt by his new club and will be hoping to compete on a clean slate following a spate of niggling injuries in the last two seasons.

These injuries including a cartilage tear on his left knee, saw him suffer a loss of form and eventually he ran out of favour to managers Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho.

He has been linked to clubs in France, Italy and Spain in the last few months.

Crucially, the development comes a few days after the 28-year-old was handed British citizenship.

He will now possess dual citizenship but still play for Kenya’s national team although his British passport will now prove key in ensuring his smooth travel across Europe and USA.