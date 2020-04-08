Wanyama: I was so frustrated at Tottenham and I wasn’t happy

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has shared the frustrations he faced in the final months of his career at Tottenham, suggesting that club chairman Daniel Levy told coach Jose Mourinho not to field him.

Wanyama joined Canada’s Montreal Impact in March after five years at Tottenham.

But his final two seasons in England were consistently hampered by injuries leading to his lack of game time at the club.

“I was frustrated with how I was treated at Tottenham and it was bad,” Wanyama told CBC News.

“Most of them understood that I needed to get my happiness back and the only way to get my happiness back was to come and enjoy playing football again,” he narrated.

“I lost a little bit of passion. For me to lose passion? I’m the guy that loves the game. I was so frustrated and I just wasn’t happy.

“The first thing (Jose Mourinho) told me, he was wondering why I wasn’t playing. I have to be playing. The problem wasn’t with the coach if you ask me. The problem was abit upstairs and they didn’t give me a chance. They tried to frustrate me.”

“I wanted to get my happiness back, my football happiness back. That’s when the manager here, called me and asked if I wanted to play. I said yes,” he said.