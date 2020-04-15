Wanyama: I was extremely upset not to start Champions League final

Victor Wanyama has continued his rant about his former club Tottenham Hotspur, even suggesting his relationship with the club completely broke down after he was not selected in the starting line-up for last season’s Uefa Champions League final against Liverpool.

The Harambee Stars captain recently left Tottenham for MLS club Montreal Impact after four years at the club in which he managed 96 appearances and seven goals.

He was an unused substitute in the 2019 European cup final where his team lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

“I was really really pissed off not to start the game. And even more pissed off because we didn’t win. I tried to encourage those who played. We went back to the hotel after the game. I couldn’t sleep at all. The situation was going around in my head. My brother was (Macdonald) Mariga was also on the bench in a Champions League final for Inter Milan against Bayern Munich (in 2010). He understood the situation,” Wanyama has said.

The midfielder also revealed that he was unable to have a face to face discussion on his dwindling fortunes with then Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino as the manager was ‘busy’.

“I was frustrated and when I came back from injury I didn’t get enough chances to play and enjoy football,” he told The Athletic.

“When I came back, the club should have trusted me and given me more chances to play again. I was fit and training well. I never argued with Pochettino but I wanted to speak to him. I went to his office but he was busy. I saw his assistant Jesus (Perez). He told me to be patient and my chance will come blah blah blah,” Wanyama explained.

Wanyama is expected to play a crucial role for Thierry Henry’s Montreal Impact in the league.