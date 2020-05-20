Wanyama hits back at Aboud Omar and asks him to respect his teammates

Harambee Stars captain Victor Mugubi Wanyama has hit back at left-back Aboud Omar who recently sensationally blamed him for the delayed allowances from the AFCON 2019 tournament.

The players and technical bench are yet to receive the Sh 250,000 promised to each of them if they won any match at the tournament that was played in Egypt. Kenya beat Tanzania but almost a year down the line, the bonus is yet to be wired to any of the players in that squad.

DISRESPECT

In an interview with Madgoat TV, Aboud, who is currently without a club, claimed Wanyama had negotiated the terms of the bonus with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) but did not follow up properly. He also claimed that Wanyama did not handle the whole situation properly.

Wanyama has however hit back and asked Aboud to respect his teammates.

“I think what he (Aboud) said about me was utter disrespect and as a matter of fact, not the truth. I discussed everything with the players and whatever we agreed on is what I passed on to the federation. It was really now up to FKF to fulfil their end of the bargain,” Wanyama told Madgoat TV.

“Actually, there was also the matter of the Sh 50 million that the Deputy President William Ruto gave to the team. FKF wanted a bigger share of it claiming it was to be part of their budget for AFCON yet it was ideally meant for the players. I managed to negotiate with FKF and all these was through discussions with the entire playing unit,” Wanyama said.

FRUSTRATIONS

“You don’t have to love or like me, you can hate me as an individual but give me and all the other teammates the respect they deserve. As a professional player what happens in the dressing room should also remain there. I know he (Aboud) might be going through some frustrations but above all, he should remain professional and respect me,” Wanyama added.

Wanyama also emphasized unity among the national team players saying it is the key to fighting for their rights and progress even as individuals.

He also revealed how he personally called FKF president Nick Mwendwa and urged him to ensure Gor Mahia defender Philemon Otieno, who tore a knee ligament on national team duty, was taken care of.

It was never to be, though, as Otieno struggled to raise funds for his corrective surgery with FKF refusing to take care of his medical bills.