Wanyama finally makes MLS debut

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama finally made his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut as Montreal Impact lost 1-0 to New England Revolution in a match played on Friday morning at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

Argentinian striker Gustavo Leornardo Bou scored the lone goal for New England in the 56th minute.

The Counter Press 📉@MattDoyle76 analyzes Bruce Arena's tactics in the @NERevolution victory. pic.twitter.com/k83D18NoZz — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 10, 2020

Wanyama, who played the entire match, was named Montreal’s man of the match after garnering 46% of the votes, beating defender Luis Binks who got 30% and striker Clement Diop who got 23%.

Montreal Impact coach Thierry Henry said the team committed very many avoidable mistakes hence the loss.

“We have to give credit to New England, they wanted to win more than us and they worked harder for it. We made too many mistakes under no pressure individually and as a team and hopefully, we will come back strongly,” he said in the post-match conference held via Zoom.

The former Arsenal striker knelt down as the match kicked off and he explained this was in support of the “Black Lives Matter” cause.

This was the first league start for the Kenyan International who joined the team in March from English Premier League (EPL) side Tottenham Hotspur.