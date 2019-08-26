Wanyama expected in Belgium to finalise his move to Club Brugge

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama’s drawn-out transfer saga seems to be drawing to a close, with the Daily Mail reporting the player is due in Belgium on Monday to finalise his move to Club Brugge.

As reported by Nairobi News at the weekend, the 28-year old is expected to sign a four-year contract in a deal worth around Sh2 billion in transfer fees.

The Harambee Stars captain has also attracted interest from Bologna and a number of other clubs, but Tottenham did not want to let him out on loan.

Wanyama has also been linked to possible moves to Inter Milan, Wolves, West Ham, Fenerbeche and Galatasaray in the current transfer window.

Wanyama qualifies for British citizenship this summer, having moved to Celtic in 2011 from Germinal Beershort.

The latest development comes after Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said he will not accord Wanyama playing time because the club is not a ‘charity’.