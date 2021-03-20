Wanyama dropped from Stars squad

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is among the notable absentees from the team ahead of the remaining 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualification match at home to Togo and away to Egypt.

Also missing from the squad, named on Saturday by head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, is veteran midfielder Johanna Omollo who is based in Turkey.

Also omitted is Eric Johanna and Ayub Timbe, based in Sweden and Japan respectively, alongside custodian Arnold Origi

Wanyama’s absence was not explained but it be linked to fitness concerns as the Montreal Impact player has not played competitively since last November when the MLS league season ended.

His absence could pave the way for Michael Olunga to be handed the captain’s armbad.

Olunga last played for the national team over a year ago with his absences attributed to the coronavirus menace which restricted travel from his former base in Japan.

Among those called up are keeper Ian Otieno who is based at Zambia’s Zesco United alongside defender Joseph Okumu and Joash Onyango who are based in Sweden and Tanzania respectively.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Anthony Akumu and Duncan Ochieng who plies his trade at Lusaka Dynamos in Zambia have also made the cut.

Stars will face Egypt on March 25 in Nairobi, then travel to Lome for a date with Togo in the final match of this competition.

Kenya needs a win in these two matches to stand a chance of securing qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Zesco United), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Joseph Okoth (KCB).

Defenders: Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg), Joash Onyango (Simba SC), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito FC), Eric Ouma (AIK), Nahashon Alembi (KCB), Baraka Badi (KCB), Harun Mwale (Ulinzi Stars), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (KCB).

Midfielders: Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs), Duke Abuya (Nkana FC), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Dynamos), Cliff Nyakeya (ZED), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Danson Namasaka Chetambe (Bandari FC), Kevin Kimani (Wazito FC), Kevin Simiyu ( Nzoia Sugar FC).

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Al Duhail), Masud Juma (DHJ), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker FC), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari FC), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks).