Wanyama down plays Harambee Stars’ tribulations in Egypt

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama says the team will not be distracted by ‘side-shows’ ahead of Thursday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away to Egypt.

While speaking to journalists in Alexandria on Wednesday, Wanyama also asked the government and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to resolve their differences which appear to be affecting the team’s preparations.

These comments come amid a claim by FKF that the government has delayed in making payments leading to reports the Stars could be evicted from the Africana hotel in Alexandria.

“If we get kicked out of the hotel then that’s something else. We will have to come together and find a solution. We do not want to get involved in these wrangles between the federation and the government so we will just try and concentrate on the game,” the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder said.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa has revealed that Stars have been told by the hotel management that they will not be allowed to check out without clearing all their bills.