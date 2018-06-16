Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama in action during a past English Premier League match against Arsenal at the White Hart Lane. FILE PHOTO

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama could be set for a move to Germany, with Borussia Dortmund among the teams reportedly interested in securing his services.

This is according to German newspaper, The Bild, which has reported that Tottenham Hotspur coach, Mauricio Pochettino, could consider cashing in on the midfielder, who is struggling to force his way back into the first team following a lengthy spell on the treatment table.

The Harambee Stars captain was limited to just eight league starts last season after he injured his knee during the team’s pre-season tour of the USA.

Wanyama joined Spurs from Southampton for an estimated Sh1.4 billion in transfer fee in 2016, but it is now estimated that his value has since increased threefold.

NEW STADIUM

However, in an interview this week with Citizen TV, Wanyama hinted his desire to remain at Spurs and possibly see out the remaining two years on his contract.

“I want to play football until I am very old, up until that time I’m in a wheelchair. Next season will be exciting because we have a new stadium and we will be playing in the Champions League,” he said during the interview.

Dortmund is however said to be willing to splash the cash to acquire Wanyama who is currently on holiday in Kenya.

The German club have an impressive account balance following the recent sales of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembélé to Arsenal and Barcelona respectively.