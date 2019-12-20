Wanyama, Amonde among sports personalities awarded HSC by Uhuru

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama and Kenya 7’s captain Andrew Amonde are among sportsmen and women who have been awarded the Head of State Commendation (HSC) by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A gazette notice dated December 20, 2019 also lists Mary Moraa (400m), Timothy Cheruiyot (1,500m world champion), Bob John Oyugi (football coach), Rosemary Achieng Owino (tennis coach) and Timothy Nabea Muriithi among the other recipients of the state award.

SHINING LIGHT

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Wanyama, has been a shining light in Kenyan football and mid this year captained Harambee Stars in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Sevens rugby captain Amonde was among the few players who made a return in the last four legs of the 2018-2019 HSBC World Series as Shujaa escaped relegation by a whisker, finishing 13th and two places above the cut of zone with 37 points.

Mary Moraa, who is the national 400m champion, struck gold at the 2019 African U18 and U20 Championships in Kenya. She won the women’s 400m in Abidjan. She also made a mark after she qualified for the semi-final of women’s 400m race at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Cheruiyot won the men’s 1,500 metres world title in Doha in October in an astonishing run, leading from pillar to post in a time of 3min 29.26sec.

WORLD TITLE

The 23-year-old’s victory put to an end a painful run of silver medal performances including the 2017 world final in London behind compatriot Elijah Manangoi.

Another recipient of this year’s HSC is the director of coaching, training and development Bob John Oyugi whose work involves developing youths through sports combined with education and job creation through training of youth coaches.

The Kenyan Davis Cup team head coach Owino has also been honoured by the president. She guided Team Kenya back to the Davis Cup Euro/Africa Group Two Tennis championship after 13 years.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Executive Committee member for Eastern, Muriithi, was also awarded.