Wanga ends season in disappointment after losing Golden Boot race





Kakamega Homeboyz forward Allan Wanga has endured a disappointing end to the Kenyan Premier League season after controversially losing out to Enosh Ochieng in the Golden Boot race.

Ochieng of Ulinzi Stars secured the coveted gong in his team’s final match of the season against an already relegated Mount Kenya United in a rescheduled played on Sunday, three days after Wanga had played his final match.

In that match, helped himself to a hat trick as his team thrashed Mount Kenya United 4-0 to take his goals tally to 20, two more than Wanga’s.

“I have not heard of such a thing before anywhere. It’s unfair to me because had the match (Ulinzi Stars vs Mount Kenya United) been played at the right time as the rest of the games, no one would have known what is happening elsewhere,” Wanga had told Citizen Digital before the match.

Besides losing out on the Golden Boot, Wanga was also dropped from the national team, which is currently in a training camp in France in preparation for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which begins on June 21 in Egypt.