Gor Mahia midfielder Geoffrey Walusimbi during a past training session at Parklands Sports Club. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Gor Mahia defender Godfrey Walusimbi has boycotted playing for the club in the wake of a pay dispute pitting the two parties.

Further, the Ugandan defender has warned the club that he will no longer be available to play in the event his accrued arrears, which he did not reveal, are paid in full.

“I have told them (Gor Mahia) that I will only return after the payments are done. I was to travel only if they had met their pledges. My job is to play football and get paid, not make friends,” Walusimbi was quoted by Goal.com.

PAYMENT PLEDGE

The veteran player also accused the club’s management of failing to keep their word.

“No way! You cannot pledge payments three times and when I call, you completely ignore my calls for two weeks. I call everyday and you don’t reply. Two days to the date of departure, you send me an SMS that I come we discuss the money issue.”

Consequently, the Ugandan Cranes player is set to sit out on K’Ogalo’s crunch Africa Champions League match against Tunisia’s Esperance slated for Sunday.