Walusimbi: Here’s my real reason for leaving Kaizer Chiefs

Former Gor Mahia defender after being unveiled by his new club Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa. PHOTO | COURTESY

Former Gor Mahia defender, Godfrey Walusimbi, has disclosed the behind the scenes intrigues that resulted in his acrimonious departure from South African top side Kaizer Chiefs.

The Ugandan defender, who left Amakhosi in January 2019 after a brief spell of five months, has also stated that his move was anything but mutual.

Walusimbi, 29, remains without a club but he habours no regret for leaving the Chiefs and turning down the option of joining Chippa United on loan.

It is reported that Chiefs wanted to send Walusimbi to Chippa in a swap deal involving Nigerian keeper Daniel Akpeyi.

LOAN DEAL

“They (Chiefs) told me that because I’m a national team player, I needed to get playing time and therefore I should accept going to Chippa United on loan,” Walusimbi said.

“This was on the last day of transfers. I asked them why they didn’t tell me early enough for me to prepare myself because they knew this was their plan all along,” he added.

His club tribulations notwithstanding, Walusimbi has been called up for national team duty for Uganda Cranes’s final group match against Tanzania in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

CONTROVERSIAL EXIT

He is also hopeful of making the Cranes’ final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament which will played in Egypt in June, and thereafter, make a return to club football.

“It (the departure) didn’t break me. I just came home and continued to work hard and good enough the (Uganda) coach (Sébastien Desabre) knows my qualities, and here I am. I am hungrier than ever,” he said.

Walusimbi controversially left Gor Mahia in August 2018 after the Kenyan champions accused him of unlawfully negotiating a contract with Chiefs behind their back.