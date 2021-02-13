Vihiga boss lauds Mozzart’s health efforts





Vihiga Governor Wilberforce Ottichilo has lauded efforts by Mozzart to donate equipment to health facilities in the country, noting the move will improve healthcare services in the country.

He spoke on Friday after receiving donated medical equipment worth Sh3 million from Mozzart on behalf of Vihiga County Referral hospital.

“As a county we are trying to equip all health facilities under our jurisdiction, but we are underfunded and therefore it is not easy,” he pointed out.

The donated equipment includes hospital beds, bedside lockers, maternity delivery beds, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators, oxygen flow meters, and infant incubators.

Ottichilo was accompanied by his Deputy Patrick Lumumba Saisi and hospital staff.

“We are very grateful to Mozzart and want to assure them that this equipment will be put to good use. I also want to request the management of this facility to ensure that some of the equipment is redistributed to other local health centers within the county which are in dire need.”

“Our health centers still need more support and we have requested Mozzart for further support.”

Mozzart Country Manager Sasa Krneta thanked the Governor and people of Vihiga for the warm welcome and emphasized the company’s commitment to improving the lives of Kenyans by supporting community projects.

“On behalf of Mozzart, I would like to thank you all for the warm welcome we have received in the great County of Vihiga. We are very delighted to be here to support the Vihiga County Referral Hospital with this vital medical equipment,” he said.

“Healthcare is very close to our heart as an organization and we have spent over Ksh 50 million in various CSR activities since Covid-19 struck mid last year and most of these has gone into supporting hospitals around the country. We have also provided clean drinking water to communities in Homa Bay and Kakamega by digging boreholes under our “100 WELLS FOR OUR COMMUNITIES” and all the CSR programmes really show our commitment to improving the livelihoods of Kenyans,”

Since last November, 18 different hospitals have received essential medical equipment courtesy of Mozzart. These include Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Ngara Health Centre, Chemolingot Sub County Hospital, Mathare North Health Centre, Kahawa West Health Centre, Kayole 1 Health Centre, Kayole 2 Sub County Hospital, Nyamache Sub-County Referral Hospital, Rachuonyo County Hospital, Dandora 1 Health Center, Mukuru Health Center, Dandora 2 Health Center, Kakamega Referral Hospital, Waithaka Health Center and now the Vihiga County Referral Hospital.