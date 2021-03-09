Victor Wanyama’s CF Montreal to relocate to Florida

Victor Wanyama of Montreal Impact in action against New England Revolution in an MLS Is Back Tournament game. PHOTO | COURTESY

Victor Wanyama’s side CF Montreal will start its MLS season in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from Quebec, Canada ahead of the new 2021 season.

On Monday, the club said they will travel to Florida on April 6 after completing their training camp in Montreal, and they will play their home matches at Inter Miami CF stadium and use Miami’s facilities for training sessions.

“I want to thank Inter Miami CF for welcoming us. Just like in New Jersey last year with the Red Bulls, we will have access to top infrastructures and favorable weather, which made us choose Florida. Once again, it will be a very special situation and we want our players to be in the best possible conditions before coming back to play in Montreal,” said CF Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard.

“We will do everything in our power to allow the players and the staff to be joined by their families so they can feel good while they are away from home,” he added.

Montreal is the second MLS team to announce it is going to make Florida its home base for the start of the season due to the travel restrictions between Canada and US because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Toronto FC stated last week that it will start the season training in Orlando and could play games in both Orlando and Tampa.

Wanyama, who had been holidaying in Kenya, has already linked up with the team.

CF Montréal is aiming to play two exhibition matches after arriving in Florida, with the MLS season scheduled to start on April 17.

It will be their first campaign under newly-promoted head coach Wilfried Nancy, who was announced as the new hire on Monday following the departure of Thierry Henry.