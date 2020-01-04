Victor Wanyama to join Turkish side Galatasaray?

Kenyan International Victor Wanyama could be headed to Galatasaray in the current transfer window, according to media reports in Turkey.

The Harambee Stars captain has become a fringe player at English Premier League (EPL) side Tottenham Hotspur and Galatasaray are eager to hand him a lifeline.

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, the club has opened official talks with Spurs over a possible transfer of the defensive midfielder.

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim is said to be a close friend of Spurs boss Jose Mourinho and this could make the transfer smooth and fast, according to the media outlet.

Galatasaray are set to part ways with Steven Nzonzi who has been on loan from AS Roma and have settled on Wanyama as the ideal replacement.

The Harambee Stars ace has fallen out of favour at Spurs due to knee problems that made him lose his earlier form. He has cumulatively played just nine minutes under new coach Jose Mourinho who seems to prefer Eric Dier, Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele at the heart of central midfield.

His contract expires in 2021 and Spurs are eager to cash in before then with a number of clubs ready to sign him up notably in Belgium, China, Italy but it is his former side Celtic and now Galatasaray who remain the front runners to secure his signature.