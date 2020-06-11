Victor Wanyama in action as MLS league resumes

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama and his Major League Soccer (MLS) teammates are set to resume action on July 8 after a four-month break occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

The competition will then be tweaked from a league to a tournament format, organisers confirmed.

There will also be renewed efforts to fight racism in the wake of the recent death of George Floyd and the protests that followed around the world.

MLS Commissioner Dan Garber stated on Wednesday that the organisers had also set up elaborate plans on how to resume action in a safe environment amid the pandemic, which has led to the loss of about 125,000 lives in both the USA and Canada.

The tournament, he said, will use extensive medical protocols and a comprehensive testing plan developed by infectious disease experts.

“The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment enables us to help protect the health of our players, coaches, and staff as we return to play. We recognise the death of George Floyd and others has focussed our country on issues of racial injustice, inequality, and violence against black men and women,” he said.

“Together with our owners, players, and staff, the League and its clubs are deeply committed to creating meaningful and impactful programs to address these issues that have plagued our society for far too long.”

All 54 matches will air on MLS partner networks with all matches played in Orlando.