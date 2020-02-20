Victor Wanyama Foundation scholarship beneficiaries undergo mentorship

Nine kids who were the first beneficiaries of the Victor Wanyama Foundation scholarship programme are undergoing a mentorship programme in Nairobi.

With the schools closed for the mid-season break, the foundation is taking the kids through a three-day mentorship programme, Elvis Majani, the foundation’s advocate, has explained.

SCHOLARSHIP

“We want to develop the kids into responsible citizens and we are therefore very keen in all aspects of their lives. Some of them are coming to Nairobi for the first time and the excitement they have is evident. Other than just the mentorship programme, we also want them to relax and have a nice time before they go back to school,” Victor Wanyama told Nairobi News.

Trizah Shem, one of the beneficiaries, scored 399 marks out of 500 at Nambale ACK Primary School and was admitted to St Bridgits Girls High School in Kiminini under full scholarship courtesy of the foundation. She says her dream of becoming a cardiologist is now on track.

“I would like to help people from county who are suffering from heart diseases. I am also inspired by my grandfather who taught me that wherever you go, in every part of the world, a human heart remains the same no matter the difference in languages, race or anything else. The human heart always remains the same,” she said.

WANYAMA’S FOOTSTEPS

“I want to thank Victor Wanyama for sponsoring our education. This will help us achieve our dreams and personally I promise to work hard and not to let him down,” she added.

Thirteen-year-old Brighton Ondego is also a beneficiary of the scholarship and is eager to follow in the footsteps of the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and become a professional footballer. Born and bred in Kawangware, Ondego is now a form one student at Kangemi High School.

“I come from a very poor background with my mum as the sole breadwinner. She would not have afforded the fees and therefore the scholarship from Wanyama is a life changer for me. I really want to become a footballer like him (Wanyama) and I am working very hard to achieve the dream,” Ondego, who plays for lower-tier side Bristol City in Kawangware slums, says.

Wanyama has committed Sh25 million to the foundation’s initial activities that include the scholarship, setting up of the Victor Wanyama Academy base in Busia as well as other activities that will be rolled out soon.