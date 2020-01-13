Veteran coach Muhiddin takes over from sacked Mwalala at Bandari

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Bandari has formally sacked coach Bernard Mwalala and replaced him with former Harambee Stars tactician Twahir Muhiddin.

Club Chairman Musa Hassan has confirmed the development via a statement released by the Mombasa based club.

“The board of trustees of Bandari FC has asked the head coach Bernard Mwalala to step aside due to the poor performance of the club recently,” Hassan said in the statement.

“The board, therefore has appointed the current Technical Director, Twahir Muhiddin as the caretaker coach with immediate effect,” he added.

Mwalala has been at the club since mid-2018 when he joined from Nzoia Sugar and helped the club win the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup, a direct ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup.

The club has however performed dismally so far this season, the latest loss being the 2-1 defeat the team suffered at the hands of table toppers Tusker FC at their home turf on Sunday.

The dockers are currently 11th on the log with 18 points from 16 matches.