Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Sports

Here’s the online verdict on Zarika vs Phiri bout

By Chad Kitundu March 24th, 2019 2 min read

Kenyan pugilist, Fatuma “Iron Fist” Zarika on Saturday night retained her World Boxing Council (WBC) world super bantamweight title for the third consecutive time with a unanimous points decision over Zambian challenger Catherine Phiri.

Zarika won the bout which was staged at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi after the three judges – Michael Neequaye, Fillemon Mweya and Irene Semakula – ruled the contest 98-92 99-91 97-93 in her favour

The contest, was a repeat of the December 2, 2017 title contest at the Carnivore Grounds.

But did she really win the fight?

Just like in her last fight against Mexican boxer Yamileth Mercado last September at the same venue, the outcome of Saturday night’s bout has sharply divided opinion on social media.

Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris are among the political leaders who were quick to congratulate Zarika after the fight.

But there are those who thought otherwise, including Kenyans.

 

 

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Akothee warms hearts by putting smiles on faces of...

About the author

Chad Kitundu

Amina Wako has published her work with Standard Media Group, Huffington Post, Destination Magazine and Kenyan Women Magazine. She is passionate about governance and accountability with a focus on the Kenyan budget. View all posts

Also read