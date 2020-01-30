Vanessa Bryant pens moving tribute to husband and daughter on Instagram

The widow of Kobe Bryant has broken her silence in the wake of the NBA legend’s death.

Vanessa Bryant posted an emotional tribute on Instagram to her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna, on Wednesday, days after the two were killed in a helicopter crash.

She changed her Instagram profile picture to the heartbreaking image before later using social media to open up on she and her three other daughters’ devastation.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,” Vanessa wrote alongside a photo of the whole family together.

“Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

She said that they were also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones, and they share in their grief intimately.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”

LIFE WITHOUT THEM

Adding, “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

Earlier, Vanessa posted a photo of Kobe and Gianna hugging and looking adorably at one another.

The retired basketball superstar and Oscar winner was one of nine people who died in the January 26 helicopter crash.

Along with Kobe and Gianna on the helicopter were Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa, girls basketball coach Christina Mauser, Sarah Cherster and her daughter Payton, and pilot Ara Aobayan.

Investigators are still investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

Bryant’s sudden death at age 41 touched off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.

Bryant is survived by Vanessa and their three daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, who was born last June.