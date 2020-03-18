Use power of football to prevent spread of coronavirus, FIFA urges

Fifa President Gianni Infantino has urged football stakeholders to use the popularity of the game to the service of public health across the globe in the wake of the worldwide spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

Deaths across the planet due to the virus have now surpassed 7500 with nations headed into lockdown. The world football governing body is launching awareness campaigns in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“We must now do everything in our power to protect fans, players, coaches, and everyone else involved in our beautiful game. Most importantly, the football authorities must take all necessary measures to prevent the virus spreading to the wider community,” Infantino said in a statement.

“In partnership with the WHO, we are launching awareness initiatives designed to provide practical steps and recommendations and steps to tackle the spread of Covid-19. I highly recommend you to also, at your level, use the power of football to send out and spread these key messages. So far the world football community has shown a sense of solidarity and unity in the face of this threat and we should continue to do the same when thinking about how to address the consequences we will have to face for the future of our game once this serious risk to human health is behind us,”

“We all have to take this matter seriously while, at the same time, remaining calm and assured in both our response and our decision making,” he concluded.

Major football leagues and tournaments across the world have been suspended indefinitely until the virus is contained.