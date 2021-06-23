Usain Bolt shares first photo of new born twins

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008.

Jamaican Usain Bolt, the world’s fastest athlete, and his partner Kasi Bennett have been blessed with twins.

The couple recently made this timely announcement via their social media handles on Father’s Day.

“Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️ Saint Leo Bolt ⚡️ Thunderbolt ⚡️,” the proud dad captioned an adorable family photo that featured him, Kasi, their one-year-old daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt, and newborns Saint and Thunder.

It is unclear when exactly the bundles of joy were delivered.

Kasi also shared the photo to Instagram, captioning the shot, “Happy Father’s Day to my forever [email protected] You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end! 💛.”

Olympia Lightning, their first child, was born in May 2020, with her name announced publicly two months later.

The 34-year-old champion will not take part in the coming Tokyo Olympic Games after his retirement.

“I’m definitely excited to be in the stands. I’ve never got an opportunity to really watch Olympic Games, to either go [watch] swimming, the soccer or just to see all the events. So I’m excited to actually get the chance to really experience Olympics like a true fan.” he said.