University to confer doctorate degree to marathoner Eliud Kipchoge

Olympic marathon champion and world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge will next week add another feather in his cap.

Just days after being named the 2019 World Athletics Male Athlete of the year, the 35-year-old will now be called Dr Eliud Kipchoge.

On Wednesday, Laikipia University in an ad in the Daily Nation said the University Senate will confer a Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science during its seventh graduation ceremony.

The ceremony will take place will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Graduation square, Main Campus.

The university said they were making this award to honour Kipchoge’s “tremendous contributions in the realm of sports”.

UPON RECOMMENDATION

“Pursuant of Laikipia University Charter, 2013 Section III, (21) (4) (k) on the conferment of Honorary Degrees and upon recommendation of the University Senate and approval therefore by the Laikipia University council, the University has the pleasure of to present Mr Eliud Kipchoge to Kenyans and the international community for the award of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) during the 7th graduation ceremony,” Laikipia University said.

Last month, he was awarded the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (E.G.H.) by President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 10th Mashujaa Day celebrations.

E.G.H. is the highest honour that can be awarded to a civilian. Kipchoge recently became the first human being to run the 42-km marathon race in under two hours.

He timed an astonishing 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria, in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge aimed at proving that no human is limited.