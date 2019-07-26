Unai Emery gives Kevin of KU bragging rights on his graduation day

It was a double win for a student of Kenyatta University after Arsenal manager Unai Emery sent him a congratulatory letter ahead of his graduation today.

Kevin Ndirangu Njagi, who shared the good news on Twitter, was described by the club’s head coach as a “passionate supporter.”

Hi Twitter!

I’m graduating today @KenyattaUni !!!!!!

👨🏾🎓🎓👨🏾🎓🎓👨🏾🎓🎓👨🏾🎓🎓@Arsenal and Señor Emery, @unaiEmery decided to make my day extra special. I love this team, I love this manager and I love this club ❤❤ #KU46thGraduation pic.twitter.com/jS24l08C5J — D I C E 🇰🇪 (@NdiranguK) July 26, 2019

“I have read that you are a passionate supporter. I too am very passionate and excited about the journey that we are taking together,” read part of the letter.

DO NOT BEND

“I thank you for your support and your emotion, we play for our supporters and you are with this team,” it further read.

The letter was sent vial UK’s Royal Mail in an envelope that had the warning “Do not bend” on it.

On his official Twitter account, Mr Njagi describes himself as an economist and loyal gooners who has a strong passionate to Arsenal player Mesut Ozil.