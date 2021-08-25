Ulimwengu, Okello dump Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia foreign striking duo of Tito Okello and Jules Ulimwengu has left the club, with the management said to be on the trail of three ‘deadly’ forwards from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Nigeria, and Malawi as replacements.

Okello and Ulimwengu’s departure has been linked to their supposed poor returns in front of goal in the just concluded 2020/2021 league season.

“All foreign strikers including Ulimwengu and Tito have exited,” confirmed club secretary Sam Ocholla.

“We are signing three super strikers who will help us reclaim the league title. Our focus is on the continental matches and we are in the process of signing three lethal strikers,” he added.

Coach Mark Harrison added: “I have identified three strikers from Nigeria, Malawi, and the DRC. Even before our last match against Nzoia Sugar, I didn’t know the whereabouts of Tito and Jules. The team will have new foreign strikers as I look to rebuild the squad and challenge for the league title.”

Besides seeking to reclaim the league title from Tusker, Gor will also be competing in the 2021/2022 Caf Confederation Cup.

Okello, a Ugandan-born forward who holds South Sudan citizenship told Nairobi News last week he was frustrated over salary arrears and had at times been forced to go for long spells without food.

He’d also threatened to quit unless his dues were fully paid.

Ulimwengu, who scored eight times for Gor last season is said to have returned to his native Burundi and is searching for a new club.

Harrisson has also defended the signing of 31-year-old Malian International custodian Adama Keita, saying he is an experienced goalkeeper who will shine for the club next season.

Apart from Okello and Tito, others who have exited the club are Kenneth Muguna who moved to Tanzanian moneybags Azam, Charles Momanyi (Tusker), Clifftone Miheso who is also headed to Tusker and long-serving goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch.