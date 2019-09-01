Uhuru’s Malkia Strikers congratulatory goof

President Uhuru Kenyatta has lauded the national women volleyball team following its exceptional performance at the 2019 African Games in Rabat.

But in his statement, President Kenyatta erroneously referred to Malkia Strikers as the African champions.

Kenya are not the reigning African champion, Cameroon are.

That said, its true Malkia Strikers retained gold at the continental championship in Rabat following a thrilling 3-1 (12-25,25-15,26-24,25-21) victory over Cameroon.

This result was perfect revenge for team Kenya which lost to the West Africans in the final of the Africa Nations Championship in Egypt in July.

President Kenyatta noted the revenge victory by Malkia Strikers emphasized ‘typical resilience and the fighting spirit of the Kenyan people’.

“We all saw how our volleyball queens put up a spirited fight to win gold last (Friday) night. They fought hard against a tough Cameroonian team to retain their title as African champions,” he said.

This is the fifth time Kenya is winning gold at the African Games in the past nine editions of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Cameroon claimed silver by coming second while hosts Morocco settled for bronze after beating Nigeria 3-2 (23-25,25-14,25-21,22-25,15-13)

Team Kenya, now managed by Paul Bitok, had earlier on beaten Cameroon, Nigeria and Algeria in this tournament. The team is expected back home on Monday.