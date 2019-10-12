Uhuru leads Kenyans in hailing peerless Kipchoge

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today led Kenyans in congratulating world record holder Eliud Kipchoge on his spectacular feat in Vienna, Austria.

Mr Kenyatta applauded the marathoner for finishing the 42km race in 1:59:40.

“Hearty congratulations Eliud. You’ve done it my brother, you’ve made history and made Kenya super proud while at it. Your win today, against all odds, will inspire tens of future generations to dream big and to aspire for greatness. We celebrate you and wish you God’s blessings,” Said President Uhuru Kenyatta

Deputy President William Ruto also commended the athlete for his tenacity and endurance.

“Your supreme tempo, fatigue-resistance, endurance, compulsion, mental strength, resolve, and tenacity are a manifestation there are no limits when you believe in yourself; undoubtedly the landmark triumph cements Kenya’s position in the globe as an athletics powerhouse,” tweeted Dr Ruto.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said, “Congratulations @EliudKipchoge and thank you for the inspiration.”

ODM party leader Raila Odinga wrote, “This is the stuff of history @EliudKipchoge .You captured the imagination of the whole world before this great feat and it will continue for a long time. Congratulations on becoming the first human to run a sub 2 hour marathon. Kenya is greater because of you! #INEOS159.”

Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru commented, “You dared to dream what others wouldn’t, you dared to go where others couldn’t. Today, because of your determination, commitment & sacrifice, you have proved to the world that #NoHumanIsLimited. Congratulations #EliudKipchoge for making history. Kenya is proud of you! #INEOS159.”

Mentor Eddy said, “He is an outstanding individual. A rare breed especially how he handles success and people. Inspiring.”

Kings no slayer stated, “The world is 4 billion years, we are just lucky to live in Eliud Kipchoge era.”