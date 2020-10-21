Uhuru gifts Shabana Sh5 million, team bus after fervid appeal





National Super League side Shabana FC management, players and technical bench were all smiles after President Uhuru Kenyatta gifted the team a new 62-seater bus and a token of Sh5 million on Wednesday.

This came just a day after Tore Bobe skinned AFC Leopards by a solitary goal scored by striker Fred Nyakundi in the first half of the match in a Mashujaa Day clash at the historical Gusii stadium.

President Kenyatta had on Tuesday led the nation in Mashujaa Day celebrations at the same venue in Kisii county and on Wednesday led the release of the BBI report in the same region.

The gods seem to have camped at Shabana’s doorstep as they received another Sh1 million donation from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is also Gor Mahia patron.

An elated Shabana coach Vincent Nyaberi thanked the president and the ODM leader saying the team bus will ease their travelling logistics for home and away matches during this season.

“We are grateful for what the President and the former Prime Minister have done to us. This Mashujaa Day has brought blessing and with this bus, we have something to remember that this historical event took place here,” he told Nairobi News.

“Shabana used to be a force to reckon with in the past and we are ready to fight to earn promotion back to the top league so that we can rekindle the memories of the past whenever we hosted Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards,” he added.

The event held at the official residence of the Kisii County Commissioner was also attended by Sports CS Amina Mohammed.

The former KPL giants finished 10th in the last campaign and will be playing second tier football for the third season since they were promoted from Division One towards the end of 2018.