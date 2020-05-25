Ugandan striker Juma Balinya threatens to quit Gor Mahia over salary arrears

Gor Mahia risk losing all its foreign players in the team with Ugandan striker Juma Balinya the latest to declare that his future at K’Ogalo hangs in the balance.

Balinya revealed to Nairobi News that he has received interest from various clubs and he will only commit his future to K’Ogalo after receiving his sign on fee and salary arrears in full.

IMMINENT MOVE

The versatile stiker, who is currently residing in Kampala after Kenyan Premier League matches were postponed indefinitely, said that he is planning to come back and negotiate with the club over his payment after the coronavirus pandemic has ended.

He says his agent is currently in touch with clubs interested in his services for an imminent move if he fails to get his dues.

“I will come back and talk to the club. If they pay me I will stay, if they don’t pay me, I will look for another team. All in all, I’m thinking about leaving but I will talk to the club officials before making any move. If they settle the matter, then no problem, I will stay at the club,” said Balinya.

The former Yanga SC striker also said he has not had enough game time since joining K’Ogalo in January on a two year contract.

“I really needed time to prove my worth by playing more games but that depends on the decision of the coach. In the three games I started, I scored two goals. That shows that I would have more goals if I played regularly,” he added describing his relationship with coach Steven Polack as that of a player and a coach.

The former Vipers FC striker debuted for K’Ogalo in flying colours, scoring a brace in 3-0 win against Nzoia Sugar on February 2.

TOP SCORER

While playing for Police FC in 2018/19, season the combative forward shot into the limelight when he emerged top scorer of the Ugandan Premier League, after seeing the back of the net 17 times.

The Ugandan import was signed as replacement for Ivorian striker Yikpe Ghislain who moved to the 27-time Tanzanian Yanga.

Balinya sentiments comes a few weeks after Tanzania duo of David Mapigano who is also K’ogalo’s custodian and winger Dickson Ambudo insisted that they will only continue plying their trade with the 18 time champions after receiving their salaries arrears.

Another foreigner Jackson Owusu has been undergoing tough times in the country after he failed to travel to his native Ghana before the government banned international flights in and out of the country as a way if curbing the spread of the deadly virus.

Gor Mahia has not paid its players for several months since losing sponsorship of betting firm SportPesa in August last year.

The club has however been occasionally paying the players small sums of money to cushion them against the tough times.