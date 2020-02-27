Ugandan footballer proposes to fiancée on the pitch; and she says yes!

Ugandan footballer Paul Mucureezi has wowed the online community with his decision to propose to his long-term girlfriend on the football pitch.

The 27-year-old midfielder got creative moments after helping Vipers to a 5-0 win over Maroons FC in a league match that was attended by his better half, Esther Swabale.

Allan Kayiwa, Brian Nkuubi, Milton Karisa and – yes, guessed right- Mucureezi were all on the score sheet for top of the table Vipers in this game.

That result ensured Vipers maintain a four-point lead at the top of the table over second-placed Kampala City Capital Authority (KCCA).

And moments after full time, the Uganda Cranes player went on one knee and offered her girlfriend – who was donning the club’s replica jersey – an engagement ring in the presence of his teammates.

And she said yes, to the delight of all those in attendance at St Mary’s Stadium.

There was a double celebration for Mucureezi soon after, as he received a call up to the national football team which is preparing to compete at the 2020 Africa Nations Championship in Cameroon.