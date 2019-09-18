Ugandan coach Nkata lands new job after ‘match-fixing’ scandal in Kenya

Ugandan football coach Paul Nkata is back in management, seven months after he fled Kenya amid claims he was involving in fixing Kenyan Premier League matches.

On Tuesday, Nkata was appointed new coach of Ugandan top-flight club Mbarara City.

He takes over from Brian Ssenyondo and makes a return to his homeland after nearly two years.

Nkata, who won the Kenyan Premier League title with Tusker in 2016, had to leave Kenya in a haste in January 2019 after Kakamega Homeboyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula accused him of fixing matches.

Since then, football authorities in the country have maintained that they will slap him with a lifetime ban if indeed there his proof Nkata, his assistant Hamza Kalani and footballer George Mandela fixed league matches.

RECEIVING CASH

“We received a complaint from Homeboyz and have written back requesting for more evidence. If there is incriminating evidence, I can assure you these people will not in any way be involved in our league matches,” warmed KPL CEO Jack Oguda at the time.

Nkata had been accused by Shimanyula of receiving cash to influence the outcome of top-flight matches pitting Homeboyz against Sony Sugar and Mathare United.

Nairobi News understands world football governing body Fifa has asked to be updated on this matter.