Uganda prep for Kenya clash with South Africa friendly

Uganda's forward Emmanuel Okwi (second left) celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal against Zimbabwe in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match at the Cairo International Stadium on June 26 , 2019. AFP PHOTO

Uganda will play South Africa in an international friendly away in June, in a contest aimed at fine-tuning the squad ahead of the World Cup opener in Kenya come September.

According to football 256, the clash is slated for the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on June 10.

Uganda recently sacked coach Jonathan McKinstry after a run of average results and will likely be under interim trainer Abdalla Mubiru for this game.

Rwanda and Mali are also part of the Kenya/Uganda group, with only the top team at the end of the campaign in with a chance of playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Coach Abdalla is likely to parade a new-look squad following the retirements of former captain Dennis Onyango, Hassan Wasswa, and Mike Azira.

Kenya’s preps for this tournament are meanwhile shrouded in uncertainty following a threat by Fifa to expel Harambee Stars owing to Football Kenya Federation’s failure to pay former coach Adel Amrouche a Sh90 million debt.

But South Africa’s newly appointed boss Hugo Broos has already summoned a 19-player youthful team for the encounter as he keeps his promise of giving youngsters chances.

Broos is also geared up for the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifications. South Africa lies in a group G alongside Ghana, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe. They will also feature at the Tokyo Olympics.