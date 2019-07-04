Uganda MP in a tweef with Cranes player over ‘unpaid’ team bonuses

It appears the fallout within Uganda’s national football team camp at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt will worsen before it gets better.

On Wednesday, a Member of Parliament appeared to exchange not so rosy words with a senior player of the team on Twitter, even as a strike by the 23-man squad representing the country at the continental showpiece entered day two.

Aruu MP Odonga Otoo fired the first salvo by blaming five players, including Godfrey Walusimbi and Allan Kateregga, who once played in the Kenya Premier League, of masterminding the strike.

PATRIOTISM

“Here in Cairo, (The strike in Cranes camp is about five players mobilizing others to demand (for) more than what was agreed. This is (a) typical Ugandan behaviour,” the lawmaker wrote on Twitter.

“Wadada, Walusimbi, Kateregga and Jamil, please save your image and that of Uganda. Patriotism is not just for soldiers,” he further wrote.

But Jamil Mohammed, who turns out for top Sudan club Al Hilal hit back, calling for ‘respect’. Mohammed also claimed the reported Sh600,000 which the team is demanding is ‘peanuts’ to him.

‘PEANUTS’

“With due respect to your position, I think you had to get the right information from the captain,” said Jamal.

“I earn more than this monthly peanuts and it is not tax-payers money like what you earn from parliament. Respect my name and get informed well.”

Uganda players refused to train on Tuesday ahead of Friday’s round of 16 clash against Senegal but the country’s Football Association says the players are not owed a penny.