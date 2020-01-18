TZ’s Samatta set for Aston Villa move, but why is the news trending in Kenya?

Tanzanian International Mbwana Samatta is close to sealing a historical move to English Premier League (EPL) side Aston Villa from Genk, according to multiple sources.

Sky Sports reports that the player has agreed on personal terms with the club and will be unveiled soon.

Aston Villa are interested in signing Leicester City striker Islam Slimani, who’s currently on loan at Monaco – whilst another striker, Mbwana Samatta, is close to completing a deal with the Premier League club. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 17, 2020

The development has been trending in Kenya with famous Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) stealing the joy from Tanzanians by joking that the the highly-rated striker is Kenyan and not Tanzanian.

Villa is desperate to sign a striker after Brazilian forward Wesley suffered a horrific knee injury that rules him out for the season while Jonathan Kodija is finalising on a move to Qatari side Al Gharafa.

Kenyan international Victor Wanyama became the first Kenyan to ever play in the EPL when he signed for Southampton in 2013 while Divorck Origi, son of former Kenyan International Mike Okoth, joined Liverpool in 2017.