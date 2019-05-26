REVEALED: Details of Tuyisenge’s Sh40m imminent move to Petro Atletico

Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge celebrates his goal against Atletico Petroleos de Luanda during a Caf Confederations Cup Group D match on March 17, 2019 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

In what could be his final moments as a Gor Mahia player, forward Jacques Tuyisenge on Saturday ‘thanked God’ amid speculations that he is on the verge of sealing a record-breaking multi-million shillings move from the newly-crowned Kenyan champions.

In yet another suggestive hint, the Rwandan striker has changed the backdrop of his Twitter handle to display pictures of him while on international duty against Angola.

These developments come just days after Nairobi News established that Angolan club, Petro Atletico, has offered Gor Mahia Sh15 million in exchange for Tuyisenge’s signature.

I thank God For he has been so good to me, am so thankful for he has granted three trophies in three consecutive leagues,thanks Gor Mahia Family🏆🏅Ishimwe niryawe mana kuba ntwaye igikombe cya championnent ya Kenya ubugira 3 bwikurikiranya,murakoze Umuryango mugari wa Gor Mahia pic.twitter.com/bwrdRHHCIo — Tuyisenge Jacques (@Tuyisenge250) May 25, 2019

SALARY OFFERED

This amount is Sh9 million more than what K’Ogalo spent to lure the player from Rwandan side Police FC four years ago. However, word has it that Gor Mahia is yet to accept the offer.

Furthermore, Tuyisenge has been offered a Sh10 million signing on fees, alongside an Sh650,000 net monthly salary if he accepts to move from Nairobi to Luanda.

This means the 28-year-old striker will take home atleast Sh25 million in salaries for the duration of his two-year contract, should he accept the offer.

RECORD SIGNING

Petro know Tuyisenge all too well. The Luanda club had a chance to watch the striker in flesh when these two clubs faced each other in the group stages of the 2018/2019 Caf Africa Confederation Cup.

After losing the first leg 2-1 in Luanda, Tuyisenge scored the crucial penalty which guaranteed Gor Mahia’s passage to the quarter finals of the tournament.

Should the move materialise, this will be the most expensive transfer involving a Kenyan club, eclipsing the Sh16 million Sweden club IF Djurgardens paid to lure Michael Olunga from Kenyan Academy Liberty professionals four years ago.

In recent days, Tuyisenge has also been linked with French Ligue 2 side Tours and Congolese club AS Vita.