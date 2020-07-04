Tuyisenge names his favourite squad at Gor Mahia

Former Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge has named his best starting squad during his time at the club.

Tuyisenge joined Angolan giants Petro Atletico mid-2019 from Gor Mahia, a club he spent three memorable seasons at. He says he still has beautiful memories of his time at the club.

“Gor Mahia is a very good club with very lively fans. I enjoyed every moment of my time at the club and I will forever be grateful for the way they welcomed me to the club and made me settle fast and have a nice time,” he said.

Below find his favourite Gor Mahia squad.

Goalkeeper: Boniface Oluoch

Defenders: Musa Mohammed, Harun Shakava, Eric Ouma and Karim Nizigiyimana

Midfielders: Collins “Gattuso” Okoth, Khalid Aucho, Francis Kahata and Kenneth Muguna

Strikers: Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge

Tuyisenge closed his chapter with Gor Mahia having scored a total of 64 goals in 129 appearances, 96 in the league and 33 in Cup competitions.